Get messy at the Children's Museum

By: Molly Oak, Reporter
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

The Children’s Museum of Wilmington is hosting its 15th Mud Day.

Kids of all ages are invited to get muddy and messy on Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Staff said kids should wear a bathing suit and water shoes. Parents should bring a change of clothes for the kids and a towel.

The kids had a great time playing in mud puddles Friday morning.

The event is included in the price of admission.

