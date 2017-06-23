Get messy at the Children's Museum

The kids had a great time playing in the mud Friday morning. (Source: WECT)

The Children’s Museum of Wilmington is hosting its 15th Mud Day.

Kids of all ages are invited to get muddy and messy on Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Staff said kids should wear a bathing suit and water shoes. Parents should bring a change of clothes for the kids and a towel.

The kids had a great time playing in mud puddles Friday morning.

The event is included in the price of admission.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.