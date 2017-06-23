KNOW THIS MAN? Police need help identifying suspect in lawnmower theft

The Leland Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a man who allegedly stole a riding lawnmower from Walmart Tuesday.

According to officials, the man loaded up the lawnmower on a trailer and drove away in an early to mid-2000's Ford SUV, possibly an Explorer, with blacked out tail lights and rims.

The suspect was wearing a reflective vest at the time of the theft.

If you recognize this man, please contact Det. Kazee with the Leland Police Department at 910-371-0274.

