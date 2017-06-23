Gardner announces he'll run in Seventh District race - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Gardner announces he'll run in Seventh District race

Jonah Gardner, a Wilmington computer programmer and IT professional, has announced he has filed to run for Congress in 2018.

Gardner will run for the Seventh Congressional District seat currently held by David Rouzer.

"I am ready to fight on behalf of the 780,480 North Carolinians in the Seventh District," Gardner said. "In Congress, I will address the issues of the Seventh District such as the 12.5 percent of families living below the poverty line, the 296,000 people that stand to lose their public health insurance, the 93,000 people without health insurance, the 126,190 households that make less than $35,000 a year and the 352,715 people over the age of 25 without a college degree.

"We need a better education system and responsible business incentives so our district can thrive once again. The people in our district know we can do better and I vow to address our issues using data, facts, and a little common sense."

Gardner credits his grandfather, a World War II veteran, as being his biggest influence. He said his grandfather taught him to box at the age of 6.

"I was taught not only how to box but discipline, respect, courage, humility and to fight for what is right," he said. "These principles have stuck with me ever since, and they will be my guiding principles when I represent the people in the Seventh District."

