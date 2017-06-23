Longwood man accused of selling cocaine

A Longwood man who had previously served time in prison on drug charges is accused of selling cocaine in Brunswick County.

Ronnie Lee Bell, 57, was arrested Thursday and faces three counts each of possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and selling/delivering cocaine.

According to the NC Department of Public Safety website, Bell has multiple previous convictions for drug-related charges. He served a little more than four years in prison in the early 1990s for selling a Schedule II controlled substance and an eight-month sentence in for possession with the intent to sell a Schedule II controlled substance.

