Murder trial: Crime lab analysts testify

It's expected to be a shorter day in court Friday, for the murder trial of James Bradley.

Bradley is accused of the presumed death of Shannon Rippy Van Newkirk, who went missing April 5, 2014, a day before her 54th birthday.

Her body has not been found, but the remains of Elisha Tucker were found in the search for Newkirk. Bradley is also charged with the murder of Tucker.

The prosecution has been using several details surrounding the discovery of Tucker's body as testimony in this trial. The defense argues the evidence presented is irrelevant in this case.

Friday, the jury heard crime lab agents confirmed DNA found in Bradley's truck is a match with Tucker.

Analysts said they did not find Van Newkirk's DNA inside Bradley's apartment or truck, despite several stains. The analyst explained cleaning agents could prevent from finding DNA.

