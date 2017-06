CFPUA charmain's morning GenX update (6/23/17)

News release from CFPUA:

1. In addition to current DEQ sampling and testing, CFPUA will begin conducting its own water sampling and testing, beginning early next week, to provide CFPUA with ongoing information about raw water quality. Testing will occur three times per week (Monday, Wednesday, Friday) until levels of GenX decline significantly. At that point, CFPUA will test once per week to ensure levels continue to taper off.

2. CFPUA is reaching out to DEQ today to ask for assistance in modeling the river in order to estimate how long it might take for GenX to clear the Cape Fear River.

3. During a Special Meeting of the CFPUA Board yesterday, Robin Smith, an environmental attorney and former assistant secretary for the environment for the N.C. Department of Environment and Natural Resources (now NCDEQ), and Jennifer Adams, a chemical engineer and CFPUA Board co-chair, presented the results of their internal review. The scope of the review included an assessment of CFPUA’s involvement in the NCSU study, CFPUA staff communication about the study, and an evaluation of the appropriateness of CFPUA’s response. A full copy of the report, timeline and presentation of the report are posted on the website here.



CFPUA encourages the public to check our website and social media channels for updates as this continues to unfold. We are committed to transparency, and we look forward to continuing our partnership with you through the duration of this process.