New Hanover's Kadeem Allen drafted by Boston Celtics 53rd overall

A dream of a life time came true for former New Hanover basketball standout Kadeem Allen.

The Boston Celtics selected the guard from Arizona in the 2nd round with the 53rd overall pick.

Allen watched the draft in front of family and friends, and enjoyed the special moment with the people that mean the most to him.



“It really hasn’t hit me yet” said Allen. “I am just happy and blessed to be in this situation. For my daughter to be here with me and my family it means a lot to me.”

Allen made his name on the defensive side of the ball, averaging the Pac-12's fifth-most steals (1.6) on his way to making the conference's All-Defensive Team last season.



He knows he will have to do the same to make the Celtics rosters.



“I am just going to go in and compete. Do what I do and not change anything, defense got me here. Keep playing defense and give it my all.”

Allen’s journey towards a spot on the Celtics roster will begin during the NBA summer league in July.

