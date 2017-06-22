Crash brings family closer together

The Sheets family is safe and together after the crash. (Source: WECT)

A Wilmington family involved in a horrific crash Monday is now saying it has brought them closer together.

Minnie Sheets was driving her grandchildren, Alice McArthur and Terrance Ennis, to camp Monday morning when she accidentally ran a red light. She was hit by two cars on the corner of South Third and Wooster, causing their car to roll multiple times.

Sheets' youngest granddaughter, McArthur, was the most severely injured in the crash, and had to get 50 stitches on her face.

McArthur is only 10 years old, but she expressed the empathy of someone much older.

"I'm happy that this happened to me and not my brother or my grandma," she said.

Their entire family has struggled to get along lately, but McArthur is known as the peacekeeper of the group.

"She's the most generous child and the most loving child," Sheets said. "She tries to get along with everybody. She tries to keep the peace in the family and sometimes she has to work very hard."

For a girl so young, McArthur is also wise beyond her years.

"God was with us and it was all a lesson," she said.

The family said the crash allowed them to see past their differences, and realize what's really important.

"Although it gets so rough sometimes, we're all still a family," Sheets said. "At the end of the day, we're all still a family."

Sheets was found at fault for the accident. No one else was injured.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.