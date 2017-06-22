First at Four: Belly dancers find their performances empowering

It's one of the longest running shows in Wilmington: the Juggling Gypsy's Belly Dance Showcase.

The event, Friday, June 23 at 9:00 p.m., features some of the best belly dancers in our region.

Some of the belly dancers joined us on WECT News First at Four.

“A misconception that you have to be 20 and tall and skinny, if you look at us, we are not 20 and tall,” dancer Pamela Yvette said. “To me, it’s the best form of exercise because you can actually wear makeup and workout. And the costumes are fun!”

Belly dancer Ahmose calls it empowering.

“I saw a tribal troop perform in Fayetteville and I fell in love and I said, ‘I’ve got to learn how to do that,’ Ahmose said.

She started to teach and then, started a troop of dancers.

Reservations for the show are recommended. The cost to attend is $10.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All Rights Reserved.