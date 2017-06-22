Pistons take Duke's Kennard with No. 12 pick

By NOAH TRISTER

The Associated Press

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. - The Detroit Pistons have drafted Duke guard Luke Kennard with the 12th overall pick in the NBA draft.

Kennard turned pro after averaging 19.5 points a game during his sophomore season. He was the second Duke player picked in the draft Thursday night after Jayson Tatum went to Boston at No. 3.

Detroit missed the playoffs last season after making it in 2016, and the tandem the Pistons have built around - Andre Drummond and Reggie Jackson - has a lot to prove going forward. Kennard could give Detroit some help offensively. He shot 49 percent from the field and 44 percent from 3-point range in 2016-17.

The Pistons shot only 33 percent from beyond the arc as a team last season.

