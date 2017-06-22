For refugees “Wilmington is very welcoming”

This weekend, Wilmington Interfaith Refugee Ministry will celebrate refugees who relocated to the Cape Fear Region at an event. (Source: Wilmington Interfaith Refugee Ministry)

A day to honor those who are forced from their homes and seek refuge in our country.

World Refugee Day was June 20 and this weekend, Wilmington Interfaith Refugee Ministry will celebrate refugees who relocated to the Cape Fear Region at an event at the YMCA on Market Street.

The event is Saturday, June 24, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

It includes soccer matches, music, carnival games and more.

Organizers say refugees who find themselves in Wilmington find a supportive community.

“Wilmington is very welcoming,” said Jocelyn Beam, from Wilmington Interfaith Refugee Ministry. “In fact, we are number one for welcome teams for churches in the whole country. We have people reaching out to us all the time wondering how they can help, even more so now with the new political climate.”

World Refugee Day is held to raise awareness of the refugee crisis throughout the world.

