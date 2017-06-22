CFPUA keeps rate increase amid GenX concerns

The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority voted 6-4 to keep its recent rate increase amid concerns of an unregulated chemical in the water authority's drinking water.

Board members Skip Watkins and Patricia Kusek, who are also New Hanover County commissioners, along with board chairman Mike Brown and member Wesley Corder voted to rescind the rate increase adopted June 14, one week after reports of GenX in the Cape Fear River.

The two percent increase equates to approximately $15 per year for the average user.

Board members Kevin O'Grady and Charlie Rivenbark, who are also Wilmington City Council members, Larry Sneeden, Jennifer Adams, Cindee Wolf, and William Norris voted to keep the increase.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.