Health and Human Services examining cancer rates in Cape Fear Region

Brunswick County officials and the NC Department of Health and Human Services will try to determine how the cancer rates in the Cape Fear Region compare with statewide rates. (Source: Pixabay)

The NC Department of Health and Human Services is working with Brunswick County officials to examine cancer rates in the Cape Fear Region in recent decades, and how they compare with statewide rates.

According to a Brunswick County news release sent Thursday afternoon, DHHS researchers have begun examining cancer rates over a wider time frame since the discharge of GenX, an unregulated toxin, was discovered to have taken place as early as 1980.

The NC Department of Environmental Quality continued collecting water samples to be tested for the GenX compound on Thursday, including a stop at Brunswick County’s Northwest Water Treatment Plant to sample finished water.

Brunswick County officials are also consulting with state toxicologists for additional information and guidance regarding reported levels of chemicals, including 1,4-dioxane, and Environmental Protection Agency health advisory levels.

