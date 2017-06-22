SABLE celebrates 10 years of service in Wilmington

Members of local law enforcement pose for pictures in front of a SABLE helicopter on Thursday. (Source: WECT)

For 10 years, the Southeastern NC Air-Borne Law Enforcement (SABLE) aviation unit has given police an elevated view of law enforcement.

That decade of service was celebrated on Thursday at the Air Wilmington hanger.

SABLE aircraft are retired Army Bell Kiowa helicopters acquired through the Government 1033 Program at no cost to the City of Wilmington.

The SABLE choppers help Pender, Brunswick and New Hanover counties and they have responded to more than 3,700 calls, helped in the arrest of 690 people and rescued 68 citizens.

"Usually big drug activity," Wilmington Police Chief Ralph Evangelous said of SABLE's main duties. "We do partner with our federal agencies, so that mission is consistent, but we do seem to be getting more lost people calls."

As useful as the SABLE helicopters have been, the chief said it's time to re-think the unit's mission statement since the aircraft is more than 50 years old and the department is looking for funding.

