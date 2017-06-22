First of 3 Aldis opens in the Cape Fear region

Shoppers have a new option when it comes to groceries with the grand opening of the new Aldi store on Market Street in the Ogden area. (Source: WECT)

Shoppers have a new option when it comes to groceries with the grand opening of the new Aldi store on Market Street in the Ogden area.

Employees held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the business Thursday morning at 8:30.

Customers lined the building, the first 100 greeted with a special "golden ticket," giving them gift cards and coupons.

This is the first of three Aldi stores planned for the Cape Fear region.

Another is under construction on the corner of South College and Waltmoor roads, while a third will call Leland home.

