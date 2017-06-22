NCDEQ says Kuraray America isn't producing GenX

The NC Department of Environmental Quality said Thursday that Kuraray America isn't creating or using GenX. (Source: Pixabay)

A chemical manufacturer at the Chemours Company plant in Fayetteville is not producing or using GenX, according to an NC Department of Environmental Quality spokesperson.

In an email sent Thursday afternoon, the NCDEQ spokesperson said there are no compliance issues with Kuraray America, a company which produces chemicals, fibers and resin at the same Chemours site where GenX, an unregulated toxin, was discharged into the Cape Fear River by Chemours.

According to the email, testing being done at the Chemours plant will include Kuraray wastewater and NCDEQ will evaluate all the processes that are part of the wastewater permit.

On Wednesday, Brunswick County officials confirmed that the NCDEQ was looking into Kuraray.

