My turn: Things seen around that shouldn't have been

You can title today’s segment “things seen around town that shouldn’t have been.”

I’ll pick on the North Carolina Department of Transportation first.

This board has been causing many drivers to bob and weave for over a week as they make their way along Highway 74/76 from Leland to Wilmington. It is not only unsightly, it is unsafe.

And while we’re talking about the DOT, how about this? Grammar is not my specialty. In fact, I had to do remedial work during the summer following 10th grade English class. But come on folks, do we really need to be displaying bad grammar on big signs? I think not.

And then there’s this. I saw it on our news earlier this week. The scene is a protest about GenX, a possible carcinogen, in the drinking water here.

It caused a huge disconnect for me as I find the efforts here somewhat disingenuous when a member of that group is holding his sign with one hand and smoking a cigarette with the other. I can’t imagine why someone in the group didn’t say, “Hey buddy, that’s not helping our message here.”

That’s my turn. Now it’s your turn to share anything you’ve seen around town that shouldn’t have been. Email it to me at yourturn@wect.com.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.