Fall hearings set as Duke Energy seeks 15 percent rate hike

Utilities regulators plan to hear from consumers and experts this fall about whether to allow a 15 percent increase in the electricity bills of 1.3 million North Carolina customers.



The North Carolina Utilities Commission on Thursday released a schedule for September and October hearings as it considers Duke Energy Progress's request to add $18 more per month to the typical household bill of $105. The subsidiary of the country's largest electric company operates in much of eastern North Carolina and around Asheville.



The commission plans to hear public comments in Rockingham, Raleigh, Asheville, Snow Hill and Wilmington, then grill experts in Raleigh on Oct. 16.



Duke Energy wants an extra $477 million a year, with 11 percent return on a measure commonly described as potential profit margin.

