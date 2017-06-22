Deputies nab man wanted in several thefts

A man is facing almost a dozen charges in connection to multiple crimes in New Hanover County, and more charges may be coming.

William Andrew Collins, 46, was arrested Wednesday and charged with:

breaking or entering a motor vehicle

larceny

financial card theft

larceny of a firearm

obtaining property by false pretense (two counts)

attempting to obtain property by false pretense (two counts)

identity theft (two counts)

possession of firearm by felon

He was booked under a $250,000 bond.

Lt. Jerry Brewer with the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office said that the investigation is ongoing and additional charges could be forthcoming.

According to the NC Department of Public Safety, Collins has served multiple prison sentences for larceny and breaking into vehicles.

Most recently, he was released in May after a seven-month stint for a post-release revocation.

