Sounds of Summer: Rock out with Sonic Spectrum TONIGHT

Rain may have delayed the start of WECT's annual Sounds of Summer concert series, but maybe Mother Nature will cooperate tonight since a member of the First Alert Weather Team will emcee the event.
Sonic Spectrum will take the stage in Wrightsville Beach Park tonight (June 22) at 6:30 p.m., weather permitting.
According to the band's website, Sonic Spectrum plays an eclectic mix of funk, rock, pop and soul.
Grab your family, friends, some lawn chairs and some cool non-alcoholic drinks and join First Alert Meteorologist Eric Davis at Wrightsville Beach Park for this free event.
Check out the remainder of the concert schedule here: Sounds of Summer
