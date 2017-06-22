Sounds of Summer: Rock out with Sonic Spectrum TONIGHT

Sonic Spectrum is the featured band this Thursday. (Source: WECT)

Rain may have delayed the start of WECT's annual Sounds of Summer concert series, but maybe Mother Nature will cooperate tonight since a member of the First Alert Weather Team will emcee the event.

Sonic Spectrum will take the stage in Wrightsville Beach Park tonight (June 22) at 6:30 p.m., weather permitting.

According to the band's website, Sonic Spectrum plays an eclectic mix of funk, rock, pop and soul.

Grab your family, friends, some lawn chairs and some cool non-alcoholic drinks and join First Alert Meteorologist Eric Davis at Wrightsville Beach Park for this free event.

Check out the remainder of the concert schedule here: Sounds of Summer

