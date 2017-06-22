Diver that was medevaced by Coast Guard dies

A diver who was medevaced after he was reported missing from a boat about 36 miles southeast of Masonboro Inlet was pronounced dead at the hospital Thursday afternoon, according to Coast Guard officials. (Source: WECT)

The diver's identity is being withheld until confirmation that the next of kin has been notified.

According to USCG officials, the Coast Guard Sector North Carolina Command Center in Wilmington received a call at approximately noon Thursday that a diver had gone missing off the vessel Sniper.

A Coast Guard helicopter that was training in Oak Island was diverted to take part in the search, and Station Wrightsville Beach launched as well.

Coast Guard officials said the master of the boat dove down after reporting the diver was missing, and managed to locate him.

Officials said he was flown to an airfield in Southport and taken by ambulance to Dosher Memorial Hospital for treatment.

