Coast Guard searching for missing diver off of Masonboro Inlet

The U.S Coast Guard currently is searching for a diver that was reported missing off of a ship about 36 miles southeast of Masonboro Inlet.

According to USCG officials, the Coast Guard Sector North Carolina Command Center in Wilmington received a call at approximately noon that a diver had gone missing off the vessel Sniper.

A Coast Guard helicopter that was training in Oak Island was diverted to take part in the search, and Station Wrightsville Beach has launched as well.

