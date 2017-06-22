Coast Guard medevacs diver from boat off Masonboro Inlet

The U.S Coast Guard has medevaced a diver after he was reported missing from a boat about 36 miles southeast of Masonboro Inlet. (Source: WECT)

According to USCG officials, the Coast Guard Sector North Carolina Command Center in Wilmington received a call at approximately noon that a diver had gone missing off the vessel Sniper.

A Coast Guard helicopter that was training in Oak Island was diverted to take part in the search, and Station Wrightsville Beach launched as well.

Coast Guard officials said the master of the boat dove down after reporting the diver was missing, and managed to locate him.

The diver's condition is currently unknown.

Officials said he is being flown to ILM and will likely be taken by ambulance to New Hanover Regional Medical Center for treatment.

