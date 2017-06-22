Start your morning with yoga on the battleship

Yoga Village brings yoga to the battleship on Friday morning. (Source: WECT)

Those with Yoga Village and the U.S.S. North Carolina Battleship are set to host yoga on the battleship Friday starting at 7 a.m.

Tickets are $15. Proceeds will benefit Yoga Village, a nonprofit organization in Wilmington, and the battleship.

The event should last about three hours.

Carolina in the morning’s Molly Oak will be live on the battleship starting at 5 a.m. to give you a sneak peek at the event.

