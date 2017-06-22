TRAFFIC ALERT: Dow Road to close for triathlon Saturday morning

Dow Road will be closed for about two hours on Saturday, June 24, for the Carolina Beach Double Sprint Triathlon. (Source: Wikimedia)

Dow Road will be closed for about two hours on Saturday, June 24, for the Carolina Beach Double Sprint Triathlon.

The road will be closed completely to vehicle traffic during the race, which begins at 7 a.m.

Officials expect the road to reopen by 9 a.m.

