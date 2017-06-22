CFPUA Chairman's morning GenX update

News release from CFPUA:

Mike Brown, CFPUA Board chairman, will provide two daily updates—one morning and one afternoon—with information on activity surrounding GenX. Updates will be provided each weekday. Below please find Chairman Mike Brown’s morning update regarding the CFPUA Board internal review, DEQ water sampling, and the CFPUA’s next steps.

During a Special Meeting today (details below), the CFPUA Board will receive an update on the internal review currently being conducted by Robin Smith, an environmental attorney and former assistant secretary for the environment for the N.C. Department of Environment and Natural Resources (now NCDEQ), and Jennifer Adams, a chemical engineer and CFPUA Board co-chair.

The review included an analysis of CFPUA’s involvement in and communication about the North Carolina State University’s study.

Board members will also discuss any updates that may be available related to GenX water issues, as well as the recently passed budget.

Special Meeting of the CFPUA Board

Thursday, June 22

1:00 PM

235 Government Center Drive

Second Floor Conference Room

* The CFPUA Board will hold a Special Meeting on Monday (6/26), instead of Friday (6/23) due to Board availability, to discuss next steps and action items related to the review.

DEQ will begin collecting water samples at the Sweeney Water Treatment Plant today (6/22).

In a story posted yesterday, Robert Bowcock, founder of Integrated Resource Management, discussed a filter treatment option for CFPUA water. CFPUA is working to determine the best treatment options with an engineering firm. If Mr. Bowcock does come to the area, we look forward to working with him.

CFPUA encourages the public to check our website and social media channels for updates as this continues to unfold. We are committed to transparency, and we look forward to continuing our partnership with you through the duration of this process.