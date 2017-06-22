Detectives explains evidence to jury in James Bradley murder trial

Bradley is accused in the assumed death of Shannon Rippy Van Newkirk, who went missing in April 2014. (Source: WECT)

Detective Carlos Lamberty was back on the stand at the start of Day 6 in the James Bradley murder trial.

Bradley is accused in the assumed death of Shannon Rippy Van Newkirk, who went missing in April 2014. Her body has never been found, but in searching for Van Newkirk investigators found a body wrapped in trash bags in a makeshift grave on a plot of land in Pender County.

An autopsy later revealed the remains as Elisha Tucker, who had been missing since August 2013.

Lamberty sent duct tape found in Bradley's apartment to the crime lab to see if it matched the duct tape found wrapped around Tucker's body. He also got a search warrant and seized a computer from Bradley's apartment that was turned over to the FBI for analysis.

Bradley's truck was also taken into evidence in 2014 and still remains with investigators at this time.

Timeline of evidence seizure:

April 15, 2014: Search warrant issued (expired in 48 hours) Detectives searched Bradley's apartment and took things into evidence, like his computer. They also seized Bradley's truck during this time, but it was not listed on the evidence inventory list.

April 20, 2014: Investigators seize items from inside the truck

April 29, 2014: Detectives return to Bradley's apartment and took things like a bed sheet and T-shirt. Those items will NOT be presented in court as evidence, as the search warrant had expired.

The defense argues that these mistakes should cast doubt on the proper handling of this case by authorities.

Lamberty said the property owner of Bradley's apartment passed along a thumb drive and photocopies of paperwork in May 2014. The paperwork was personal stories from Bradley, which the jury is expected to read at some point during the trial.

