Man facing more drug charges in New Hanover Co.

A man awaiting trial for charges stemming from a 2015 drug arrest now is facing more charges.

Ali Zayd Walcott, 38, was arrested by the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday and has been charged with selling or delivering cocaine, possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver cocaine, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for a controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a felon. He was booked under a $70.000 bond.

According to Lt. Jerry Brewer, the sheriff's office received a tip on Walcott and the Vice and Narcotics Unit launched an investigation. Walcott had approximately a half-ounce of cocaine in his possession at the time of his arrest, and a gun was found in his home, Brewer said.

According to online records, Walcott is scheduled to appear in a New Hanover County court on Sept. 5 to face 11 charges from 2015.

In April 27, 2015, he was arrested after the sheriff's office's Vice and Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at his residence in the 2200 block of Winter Moss Lane. Officials said marijuana and cocaine were seized during the search.

Walcott also has two previous convictions for possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance.

