Man who barricaded himself in Bladen Co. house taken into custody

A man who barricaded himself inside a house after an alleged shooting Thursday morning has been arrested, according to the Bladen County Sheriff's Office.

Shortly after 10 a.m., law enforcement entered a home on Bohica Drive, and took Johnny Mack Cook, 48, into custody after a standoff that lasted several hours.

According to Major Larry Guyton, Sylvia Jacobs, 46, called dispatch around 4 a.m. and said she had shot herself.

When units arrived at Jacobs' home in the 300 block of Bohica Drive, she then told deputies that it was Cook, who she identified as her boyfriend, that had shot her. Guyton said Jacobs was shot multiple times in the chest and arm with a .22 caliber rifle.

Cook fled into nearby woods and was allegedly firing off gunshots. A K9 unit was brought to the scene and tracked Cook back to his home which is also on Bohica Drive. Officers heard Cook inside the home and attempted to convince him to come out, but he refused.

A hostage negotiation team from the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office arrived at the scene and was able to make entry into the home and take Cook into custody without incident.

Jacobs was taken to Bladen County Hospital and then to Cape Fear Valley Hospital in Fayetteville for treatment. She is in critical condition.

Cook was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

He was booked into the Bladen County Jail under a $100,000.

Officials said more charges are pending against Cook.

