Man who barricaded himself in Bladen Co. house now in custody

A man who barricaded himself into a house after an alleged shooting Thursday morning now is in custody, according to the Bladen County Sheriff's Office.

Shortly after 10 a.m., law enforcement entered a home on Bohica Drive, and took Johnny Mack Cook, 48, into custody after a standoff that lasted several hours.

According to Major Larry Guyton, Sylvia Jacobs, 46, called dispatch between 4-4:30 a.m. and said she had shot herself.

When units arrived at the scene on Bohica Drive, Jacobs then said it was Cook, who she identified as her boyfriend, that had shot her. Guyton said Jacobs was shot multiple times in the chest and arm with a .22 rifle.

Cook fled into nearby woods and a K9 unit came in to track him. He managed to return to the home and locked himself inside.

A Brunswick County Sheriff's Office hostage negotiator was called to the the scene.

Jacobs was taken to Cape Fear Valley Hospital in Fayetteville for treatment. Her current condition is not known at this time.

Cook was charged with assault and possession of a firearm by a felon.

