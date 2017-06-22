Bladen Co. Sheriff's Office: Man has barricaded himself in house after alleged shooting

A man has barricaded himself into a house after an alleged shooting Thursday morning, according to the Bladen County Sheriff's Office. (Source: WECT)

A man has barricaded himself into a house after an alleged shooting Thursday morning, according to the Bladen County Sheriff's Office.

Major Larry Guyton said the man currently is in a home on Bohica Drive, and that a Brunswick County Sheriff's Office hostage negotiator is on the way to the scene.

According to Guyton, a woman called dispatch between 4-4:30 a.m. and said she had shot herself.

When units arrived to the scene on Bohica Drive, the woman said it was her boyfriend that had shot her. Guyton said the woman was shot multiple times in the chest and arm with a .22 rifle.

The boyfriend fled into nearby woods and a K9 unit came in to track him. The suspect managed to return to the home and locked himself inside.

There is no word on the condition of the woman at this time.

