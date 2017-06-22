Hays announces she'll run for Wilmington City Council

Deb Hayes announced Thursday morning that she will file to run for Wilmington City Council.

“I am excited about this decision, it comes with a lot of support and encouragement from family, friends, and the community” said Hays. “My experience with critical issues in our community gives me great insight into the job of being on the City Council.”

Hays currently serves as chair of the Wilmington Planning Commission. She also currently serves as the commissioner of the Wilmington Housing Authority and is a member of the steering committee for Wilmington's Comprehensive Plan.

