Woman facing additional charges of sex crimes against child

A woman already accused of four counts of sex crimes against a child is now facing more charges.

Cynthia Aaron Haight, 47, was charged with eight additional offenses Wednesday, according to online records. Her bond was raised to $750,000.

Haight was arrested in Aiken County, SC, on charges out of New Hanover County. She was brought to the New Hanover County Detention Center on Monday and charged with two counts of first-degree sexual offense against a child and two counts of indecent liberties with a child.

The detention center website now states that Haight's new charges include two counts of first-degree rape of a child, two additional counts of sexual offense against a child and two more counts of indecent liberties.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.