Learn two steps to save a life

New Hanover County Fire Rescue is having a CPR "Hands-Only" Basic Training on Saturday, June 24, at some of their stations in the county.

Hand-Only CPR has proved to be just as effective and can make the difference between life and death.

The American Heart Association reports 90 percent of people who suffer out-of-hospital cardiac arrests die. Studies show CPR can double or triple a cardiac arrest victim's chance of survival, especially if done immediately.

Britney Melvin, Community Risk Reduction Coordinator with New Hanover County Fire Services, is encouraging residents to come out on Saturday to learn how to save a life.

She says the goal is to educate members of the community with two steps they can take to help save a life.

They will provide classes at stations 11 in Wrightsboro, 13 in Castle Hayne, 18 in Myrtle Grove, and 19 in Federal Point, based on class size.

This will not include any certification.

People should call Melvin at 910-798-7336 to schedule a time and location.

