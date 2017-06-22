Member of WECT News team wins award during "Miss North Carolina" preliminary competition

Victoria Huggins, a member of WECT's Carolina in the Morning team, is competing for the title of Miss North Carolina 2017 this week in Raleigh. (Source: Victoria Huggins)

Victoria Huggins, a member of the Carolina in the Morning team at WECT, was an award-winner during preliminary competition on Wednesday for the title of Miss North Carolina 2017.

Huggins, who is a producer and reporter for Carolina in the Morning, is competing as Miss Greater Sampson County. She won First Place for the Quality of Life award, which according to a news release "honors the pageant contestants’ community service platforms". Huggins was named Miss Wilmington last year and competing in the Miss North Carolina pageant for the second straight year.

Other preliminary winners included Miss Wilmington 2017 Isabella Gaines, named Janice Barbee Academic Achievement scholarship winner, and Mande Anderson Ille of the Miss Wilmington Pageant, winner of the local Volunteer of the Year scholarship.

According to a news release from the pageant, 90 young women are competing for the titles of Miss North Carolina and Miss North Carolina’s Outstanding Teen. The news release says Miss Durham, Nia Franklin, won the preliminary talent award Wednesday while Miss Goldsboro, Courtney Smith, won the lifestyle and fitness award in swimsuit.

The Miss North Carolina's Outstanding Teen Scholarship Pageant named winners in its first two preliminary competitions. Miss Rowan County Outstanding Teen, Taylor Loyd, won the preliminary Talent award, and Miss Clayton's Outstanding Teen, Ahnna Chay, took home the Evening Gown/On-Stage Question award.

Preliminary competitions for Miss North Carolina and Miss North Carolina’s Outstanding Teen continue Thursday and Friday in Raleigh, with the Oustanding Teen winner crowned Saturday at 2:00pm, and Miss North Carolina 2017 crowned at 7:00pm.

