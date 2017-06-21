Fayetteville downs Wilmington Sharks 12-1

The Wilmington Sharks home woes continued Wednesday night as they lost to Fayetteville 12-1 at Buck Hardee Field.

For the second consecutive night, the SwampDogs jumped out to an early lead scoring 5-runs in the first three innings.

The Sharks Logan Michaels (0-1) picked up the loss, while Zach Neff (3-0) earned the win for Fayetteville.

Wilmington is now 7-12 on the summer and 1-9 at home.

