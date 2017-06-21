Local youth struggling with homelessness heading to Alaska

Some local kids who have had trouble finding a place to live will soon call the great outdoors home when they embark on a three-week adventure in Alaska.

Ten high school students whose families struggle with chronic homelessness are going on a backcountry trip to south central Alaska as part of the National Center for Outdoor and Adventure Education program, a Wilmington-based nonprofit organization. The center was awarded a $25,000 grant from the National Park Service that will support the Education Without Walls trip to Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve.

“The National Park Service’s grant is a tremendous acknowledgment for these kids who have persevered through life’s challenges and have seen how outdoor adventure inspires their inner resiliency,” said Zac Adair, NCOAE’s co-founder and executive director. “With nature as our classroom, we encourage curiosity and problem-solving, and enhance our young participants’ civic and environmental engagement.”

The group, made up of seven boys and three girls, leaves for Alaska on June 29.

Education Without Walls is year-round adventure education curriculum targeting highly motivated, ambitious youth who live at or below the Federal poverty level.

