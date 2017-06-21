SELC questions Chemours' permit renewal

Fentanil, carfentanil and other powerful synthetic opioids have killed thousands. Many more could die in minutes if terrorists used them as weapons.More >>
Even though Tropical Storm Cindy is expected to make landfall in Louisiana or Texas by late Wednesday or early Thursday, its impact is being felt across several states.More >>
Big blockbuster movies and kid-friendly content are coming to Netflix in July. Rogue One, E.T., Hugo and more.More >>
Here's a look at flooding and other problems in South Mississippi Wednesday as Tropical Storm Cindy moved closer to shore.More >>
Thomas Craig Overstreet, 23, and Michela Viteritto, 18, are both charged with murder and use of a firearm during a violent crime in the death of 33-year-old Freddie Lee Herman Jr.More >>
