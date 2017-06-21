CFPUA chairman's afternoon GenX update (6/21/17)

News release from CFPUA:

1. We appreciate Chemours’ voluntary action to eliminate discharge of GenX into the Cape Fear River. As regulatory bodies work toward a long-term solution, environmental counsel to CFPUA, Brooks Pierce, submitted a formal letter to DEQ today, requesting the agency enforce the North Carolina Drinking Water Act (15A NCAC 18C .1209), and prohibit the discharge of any and all GenX Pollutants into the Cape Fear River. This rule prohibits the discharge of industrial byproducts into any public water supply stream classified as WS-IV, including the Cape Fear River.

The letter includes an additional request to DEQ, that in issuing the Permit, the agency take into consideration the broader prohibition against discharge of industrial waste or byproducts into public water supply streams in accordance with the North Carolina Drinking Water Act.

2. DEQ will begin collecting water samples at the Sweeney Water Treatment Plant tomorrow (6/22).

3. During a Special Meeting tomorrow (details below), the CFPUA Board will receive an update on the internal review currently being conducted by Robin Smith, an environmental attorney and former assistant secretary for the environment for the N.C. Department of Environment and Natural Resources (now NCDEQ), and Jennifer Adams, a chemical engineer and CFPUA Board co-chair.

The review included an analysis of CFPUA’s involvement in and communication about the North Carolina State University’s study.

Board members will also discuss any updates that may be available related to GenX water issues, as well as the recently passed budget.

Special Meeting of the CFPUA Board

Thursday, June 22

1:00 PM

235 Government Center Drive

Second Floor Conference Room

* The CFPUA Board will hold a Special Meeting on Monday (6/26), instead of Friday (6/23) due to Board availability, to discuss next steps and action items related to the review.

CFPUA encourages the public to check our website and social media channels for updates as this continues to unfold. We are committed to transparency, and we look forward to continuing our partnership with you through the duration of this process.