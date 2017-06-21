First at Four: Show off your shoulders to stay on trend this summer

On this first day of summer, A'ngelia Fonville with Stylings By Elishan shared her tips for

to get a peek at the hottest trends in fashion.

Fonville put together fun looks for a season geared towards vacationing and partying.

We talked to her about the summer trends on WECT News First at Four.

Emily Dixon from Elite Model Management wore ankle flares pants with a jazz dancer and an off the shoulder top, a laid-back, fun look for a chill day around town or shopping day.

Bobbie wore an asymmetrical top with floral flirty shorts that could be worn to picnic, resort, or even fun boat ride.

Camille wore an asymmetrical skirt with geometric shapes with a belle sleeves shirt can be worn for business dinner parties or even a girls’ night out on the town.

Shaniqua showed off a matching flare pant/peplum top which can be worn to dinner, work or on a date.

All clothing and shoes were provided by Elle Boutique in Wilmington.

