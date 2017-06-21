The Cape Fear Blues Festival brings together the best in blues

Blues musician Jon McDonald, who toured for years with Magic Slim, returns to the festival. (Source: WECT)

The Cape Fear Blues Festival begins Friday, June 23, at venues across Wilmington.

Blues musician Jon McDonald, who toured for years with Magic Slim, returns to the festival again this year.

He joined us on WECT News First at Four to talk about the festival, which is in its 22nd year in Wilmington.

McDonald is not only performing at the festival, the Chicago Blues ambassador will host a blues workshop at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 24, at Finkelstein Music, located at 6 S. Front St.

The festival includes performances from the James Armstrong Band and Dustin Arbuckle & The Damnations.

Blues artist Randy McQuay, the 2015 International Blues Challenge Winner, who lives in Wilmington, will also perform.

Many of the performances are at the Rusty Nail Saloon and Ted's Fun on the River.

For performance times and details on the festival, click http://www.capefearblues.org/festival.html

