One dead in Brunswick County head-on collision

One person died in a head-on collision in Bolivia on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Trooper Morgan with the state highway patrol, Jalessa Hewett, 26, crossed the center line at 1363 Midway Road in her 2008 Honda and collided with a man driving a 2001 Ford pickup truck. Morgan said Hewett was dead at the scene and that the driver of the pickup was transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

Morgan added that it appeared the pickup driver tried to swerve into a ditch to avoid Hewett's car, but was unable to do so in time before the collision.

The wreck occurred at 2:51 p.m. Morgan said drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the crash, and neither was speed.

