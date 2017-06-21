Brunswick County says DEQ looking into another chemical company

Brunswick County officials confirmed Wednesday that the NC Department of Environmental Quality is going to investigate another chemical company on the Chemours site in Fayetteville.

In a news release sent Wednesday afternoon, Brunswick County representatives said DEQ officials will look into Kuraray America.

According to the email, Kuraray America produces chemicals, fibers and resin at the same Chemours Company site where GenX, an unregulated toxin, was dumped into the Cape Fear River.

Chemours said Tuesday that it would stop GenX discharge beginning Wednesday, but Brunswick County officials said they will "continue to seek additional information about the compound and support state efforts to monitor and investigate the discharge."

Brunswick officials were informed by the NCDEQ on Wednesday morning that the agency is going to look into ensuring that Kuraray America discharge will also be investigated and that long-term monitoring for pollutants in the river will be initiated.

The county is also working with a consultant to investigate potential requests to NCDEQ to protect the watershed not only from GenX, but from other contaminants as well.

