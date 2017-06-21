ALDI hiring event coming to Leland

The ALDI grocery store opening in Leland will hold a hiring event on Friday.

ALDI is looking for local residents to fill its store associate position with pay starting at $12 per hour.

Friday's event will take place at the Best Western Plus on 1120 Towne Lake Drive in Leland from 2-7 p.m.

Applicants must be 18 years old or older, have a high school diploma or GED and be available to work in the hours between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m. Retail experience is preferred, a drug screen and background check will be performed and prospective employees must be able to lift 45 pounds.

