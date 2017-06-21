US Marshals arrest suspect in Campus Edge shooting

The US Marshals have arrested a man wanted in connection to a shooting on Racine Drive that left one man injured earlier this month.

According to officials, Antonio Devon Jenkins, 28, was taken into custody in the 1200 block of Dock Street Wednesday morning and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious, first-degree kidnapping, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Wilmington police said the incident happened on June 6 in the 400 block of Racine Drive at the Campus Edge Condominiums near UNCW.

A 911 caller reported a man, later identified as Darnell Jermaine Hill, 38, of Wilmington, was lying in the road with a possible gunshot wound.

Hill was shot in the leg, sustaining non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Witnesses at the scene said after hearing gunfire they saw a car drive through a fence by some dumpsters in the apartment complex.

No other details about the shooting have been released.

Jenkins was booked into the New Hanover County Jail under a $300,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.