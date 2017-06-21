Cash, checks, money orders only at DMV on Saturday

The Department of Motor Vehicles office on Carolina Beach Road will only accept cash, checks or money orders on Saturday. (Source: NCDOT)

Anyone who needs to the Department of Motor Vehicles driver's license office at 2390 Carolina Beach Road on Saturday will not be able to use their credit or debit cards.

Thirteen DMV offices in NC are updating their payment card systems on Saturday, meaning only cash, checks or money orders will be accepted. The upgrade will affect payment operations only at DMV offices open from 8 a.m.-noon on Saturday. Credit and debit card services are scheduled to resume on Monday, June 26.

The DMV offices affected on Saturday are: Asheville, 1624 Patton Ave.; South Charlotte, 201-H West Arrowood Road; East Charlotte, 6635 Executive Circle, Suite 130; West Charlotte, 6016 Brookshire Blvd.; South Durham, 3825 S. Roxboro St.; South Fayetteville, 2439 Gillespie St.; West Greensboro, 2391 Coliseum Blvd.; Greenville, 703 SE Greenville Blvd.; Huntersville, 12101 Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road; Jacksonville, 299 Wilmington Highway; Monroe, 3122 U.S. Hwy. 74 West; North Raleigh, 2431 Spring Forest Road; and South Wilmington, 2390 Carolina Beach Road.

Driver's license renewals and duplicates are also available online at MyNCDMV.com.

