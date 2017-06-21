Inmate work program proving to be a success

In 2013, New Hanover County Sheriff Ed McMahon created a program for inmates to give back to the community they may have wronged.

What started as litter pickup along roadways has expanded into a mulch-faceted program that is saving the county hundreds of thousands of dollars a year.

"In the county, it is difficult to get positions as it adds to our budget," said Lt. Jerry Brewer, Public Information Officer for the Sheriff's Office. "It is very vital in our operations to have the inmates pick up trash, paint or pressure wash buildings, work in Animal Services or even move books at the library."

County-inmate work programs will not be affected by the proposed two-year state budget negotiated earlier this month that could stop $9.5 million that goes to the Division of Adult Corrections and Juvenile Justice that helps pay for litter crews.

Some legislators say they would like to make the switch from prisoners to private contractors.

The inmates used in New Hanover County are unpaid and have to meet certain criteria with bond status. Instead of earning money, they earn supplements towards their commissary,

"We have had tremendous success," Brewer said. "They literally pick up thousands of pounds of trash each year from our roadways or trash that blows off our landfill. We don't have to pay a private contractor for 8 hours work and we get the job done and done well."

As far as the state's proposed cuts, it would affect about 1,200 inmates in state institutions and could also result in a loss of correction officer positions, according to Keith Acree, a state prison system's spokesman.

