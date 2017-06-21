The Wailers take the stage to mark the grand opening of The Blue Eyed Muse

The legendary Wailers return to the stage, bringing the band’s revolutionary sound to fans in Wilmington Wednesday night.

The performance marks the grand opening of The Blue Eyed Muse, formerly Ziggy’s By the Sea, located at 208 Market St in Wilmington.

The ribbon cutting for the venue is at 4:30, with the performance from The Wailers at 8:00 p.m.

The band is made up of Aston “Familyman” Barrett, founder and bassist, along with original Wailers’ guitarists Julian Junior Marvin and Donald Kinsey. Aston Barrett, Jr. now drums for the band, in place of late co-founder and drummer Carlton “Carly” Barrett. Lead singer Joshua David Barrett, vocalist Shema McGregor, guitarist Owen “Dreadie” Reid and keyboardist Javaughn Bond make up the rest of the band.

The band tours with its original live audio engineer Dennis Thompson, who has been responsible for The Wailers sound in stadiums, clubs, and studios since the ‘70s.

From 1973 to 1980, Bob Marley & The Wailers recorded, toured and performed for millions of fans worldwide.

Marley died in May of 1981 from cancer. It started as melanoma, which spread through his body and caused his death.

According to a release from the band, since 1981, Familyman and Junior have carried on the mission to “keep The Wailers together,” just as Bob requested, affirming: “By doing that, you keep me alive through the music.”

To learn more about the band, go to thewailers.net.

For tickets to the June 21 show, go to http://themusewilmington.com/

