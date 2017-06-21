Brewery hopes to find stolen golf carts

Good Hops Brewing hopes the Carolina Beach community will help them find several golf carts that were reported stolen over the weekend. (Source: WECT)

According to Carolina Beach Police, five golf carts were reported stolen in less than 48 hours of each other. Two of the golf carts have since been returned to their owners.

One of the carts ended up on the Good Hop's disc golf course.

"At first we thought someone was pranking us, that you needed a golf cart to play on our disc golf course," said Patricia Jones, co-owner of Good Hops. "On second thought, it didn't feel right, so we decided to contact the police and find out who it belonged to."

After talking with police, Jones said they realized one of their good friends, Phillip Napier, also had his cart taken. Jones then decided to take to social media to try to find the missing cart.

Napier only had the golf cart for three weeks, and said he was devastated to find it was missing.

"It really breaks your heart that people think they can come up on your property," Napier said. "I don't care what they do. I don't care if it's golf carts, steal a chair or whatever, don't come on my property."

According to Jones, the post has received more interactions that any other one on the brewery's page. She said she is proud of how the community is responding to the issue.

"People are taking advantage of us, and I love it that we aren't going to sit idly by," Jones said. "Even though we were hurt or experienced a loss, you're not alone, and I love that part too."

Napier said he's thankful for what Jones is doing for him and the community.

"If they don't find mine, at least everybody else will be able to find theirs," he said.

