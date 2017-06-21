Fleming to lead strength and conditioning for Seahawks

Ben Fleming has been named the new strength and conditioning coach at UNCW. (Source: UNCW)

Ben Fleming has been named the new strength and conditioning coach at UNCW.

Fleming, who spent the last four years as an assistant coordinator of strength and conditioning at Ole Miss, replaces Pat Murphy, who resigned from UNCW in April to take a job at N.C. State.

"I'm really excited about being in Wilmington and getting started," said Fleming. "I'm looking forward to coming to a school on the rise. There's no better time to be at UNCW than now, and I want to do everything I can to help continue the success and the championships.



"It will be good to be home. I have a lot of experience from Power-5 schools that I want to share and will bring the energy needed to keep things going in a positive direction."

The Charlotte native played soccer at Wingate before beginning his strength and conditioning career as a graduate assistant at UCF. He soon landed a full-time job with the Knights, where he spent four years.

Fleming, 33, spent two years at Kansas State before heading to Ole Miss where he primarily worked with the baseball team..

"We're very excited about welcoming Ben to the Seahawk family," UNCW's Director of Athletics Jimmy Bass said. "He will bring a lot of energy and vision to our strength and conditioning component, which is a vital area for our student-athletes. I believe our student-athletes will really enjoy working and getting to know Ben."

